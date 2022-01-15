Shortage of space forced AMC to separate tigers from copulation

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Jan 15:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has landed into the complex situation due to a shortage of space in the existing zoo on Siddharth Garden campus as the Central Zoo Authority (CZA), has directed to place the four tigers and eight tigress, separately to avoid mating between them, one year ago.

The zoo is operated on the guidelines of CZA. The authority decides over bringing of any new wildlife animal or shifting of any surplus zoo inmates to another zoo etc. In December 2019, the tigress Samruddhi gave birth to five female cubs in the zoo. This pushed the zoo officials into trouble as there was a shortage of space to accommodate these newborns. Hence the CZA as a measure to prevent further reproduction of big cats has ordered to place tigers and tigresses separately.

There are total 12 tigers in the zoo. They are three white tigers (one male and two females) and nine yellow tigers (two males and seven females). The strength of tigers is excess in our zoo, as a result, one pair was shifted to Pune, one year ago.

Good environment for yellow tigers

The environment in Aurangabad is good for the reproduction of yellow tigers. The ratio is high compared to any other zoos in the country, it is said. In the past 30 years, the yellow tigresses had given birth to more than 60 cubs. It may be noted that the Safari Park, being developed through the funds of Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) in Mimita, will have adequate space and natural habitat for the yellow tigers. Hence the citizens would be

able to see a large number of yellow tigers and tigress in future.

The deputy commissioner Saurabh Joshi said, " Acting upon the CZA guidelines, the tigers and tigresses are kept separately to avoid mating for the last one year. We will be placing them in pairs only after receiving fresh orders from the authority. Presently, the efforts are underway to shift our surplus animals and bring new wildlife animals in our zoo soon."