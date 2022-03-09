Shouldering responsibility to secure Airport

Manish Gajbhiye

Aurangabad, March 9:

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) shoulders the responsibility of ensuring complete security at the Chikalthana Airport. It came into existence in 1969. Since then, the CISF Raising Day is celebrated every year on March 10.

This year due to elections going on in the country, the Raising Day at the local airport was celebrated on March 5. Airport director D G Salve hoisted the CISF flag at the Airport. A March past was conducted followed by a cultural evening.

225 officers, Jawans posted at Airport

CISF took charge to maintain safety and security at Chikalthana Airport on February 22, 2002. Presently, there are 225 officers and jawans including 21 women shouldering the responsibility of the Airport security. Deputy Commandant is in-charge here with other designated officers like assistant commandant, inspector, sub-inspector and sub-ordinate staff.

Maintains complete security

Primarily, CISF is entrusted with the security of the Airport terminal building and the flying zone. However, apart from these areas, the CISF Jawans conduct regular patrolling of the entire Airport premises. Around the airport, vicinity CISF co-ordinates with the state police to maintain law and order.

Regular mock drills

Considering the possible security threats, CISF officers and jawans have to be alert all the time. Hence, around 9 to 10 monthly mock drills of security checks are conducted regularly. Similarly, three major mock drills are conducted annually in coordination with agencies like Airport Authority of India, airlines, state police, hospitals and others. The drills are conducted for the preparedness during the activities including anti-hijacking, bomb threat, emergency during the plane crash and other security activities.

Security as per BCAS guidelines

The security in the Airport is maintained as per the guidelines prescribed by Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). The baggage coming in the airport is scanned through the scanner machine and each person entering the terminal building has to go through the metal detectors and undergo frisking. In all, 22 cases of carrying arms and ammunition and 8 cases of illegal intrusion in the Airport have been registered, the CISF sources informed.