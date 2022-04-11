Show-cause notice issued to medical officers of 10 PHCs

Aurangabad, April 11:

The administration of Zilla Parishad issued a show-notice to medical officers (MOs) of 10 public health centres (PHCs) that are lagging behind in Covid vaccination.

The administration may take action of withholding the annual increment if they did not give a reply properly.

Currently, Covid situation is under control but patients are detected after a certain gap. Also, new variants of Covid have created havoc in different countries.

Two doses of Covid vaccination are available for citizens.

A booster dose is given to those who are above 60 years of age or suffering from sugar or blood pressure and taken two doses.

ZP administration Nilesh Gatne said that the district has a target to administer doses 32.24 lakh people while 27.58 lakh of them have taken the first dose while 20.28 lakh persons were given both the doses. A total of 5.33 lakh citizens are eligible for the second dose in the district.

Corbevax is being administered to 1.38 lakh children in the age group of 12-14 years.

The vaccination percentage of the district is low because of the three tehsils.

The lowest vaccination was done in the 10 PHCs.

Nilesh Gatne said that the administration was constantly asking the MOs to enhance the pace of vaccination. So, the notice was issued to the medical officers for low vaccination.

“I do not wish to take action against MOs. If they increase the pace of vaccination, no action will be taken against them,” he added.