Show cause notice to medical officers found absent

Aurangabad, Feb 3:

District health officer Dr Sudhakar Shelke paid a surprise visit to Shivna primary health center (PHC) on Thursday. He noticed that the health officials were absent. Both the officers have been issued show cause notices.

The PHC was moved to a new building after spending Rs 6 crore on renovation and updation of treatment facilities. However the plight of patients has not stopped as doctors remain absent. In addition, the health center faces shortage of medicines, inadequate staff, unavailability of doctors and proper treatment. But as doctors remain absent, the poor patients have to resort to private hospitals. Several complaints were lodged against the center. Hence Dr Shelke paid a sudden visit to Shivna and found both the medical officers absent. The staff informed that both the officials do daily up down to the PHC from the city. Meanwhile, Dr Praveen Jadhav, Vikas Mapari, Syed Nazir, Arogya Sevak Anil Pawar, Rafiq Sheikh and five other employees were present.

Serious matter

Medical officers Dr Bhushan Pardhe and Dr Zaveria Sheikh were both absent. This is a very serious and irresponsible matter. Earlier, they were given a stern warning for irregularities. Now they were given a show cause notice and one day's salary will be deducted, said Dr Shelke.