Show evidence of support for renaming & get prize

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BJP leaders announced a Rs 1 lakh prize for showing evidence of the support of Udhav Thackeray led the Sena group to the city renaming.

It may be noted that the State Government renamed Aurangabad and Osmanabad districts as ‘Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv.

Although the legal battle to file objections, and suggestions ended on March 27, there are signs that politics will heat up in the coming days as the language of challenges on filing forms in support of renaming is being used among the BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde Group) and Sena (Uddhav Thackeray group).

BJP has made an appeal to show evidence of support of Thackeray Group for the renaming and get a reward of Rs 1 lakh. Whereas, the Thackeray group has claimed that 9,000 postcards were sent by post in support of renaming.

BJP State unit general secretary Sanjay Kenekar said that leaders of Thackeray group say that they are ‘Hindutvavadi, but, it was revealed that they are hypocrites.

“They (Sena leaders) turned their back when the process to file suggestions in support of renaming began. They even did not appeal to the public. So, they should show a photograph of support and take a prize of Rs 1 lakh,” he said while giving a challenge to Thackeray group. He alleged that the ideology of Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray changed on joining Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Former MP Chandrakant Khaire claimed that the Government only invited objections on the renaming of the city, so, there is no question of filing a submission in support of renaming. He said that despite this, his party leaders sent 9,000 postcards to the divisional commissioner’s office in support of the renaming.