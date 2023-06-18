Shree Jagannath Rath Yatra Festival from Tuesday

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Various programmes will be organised to mark the Shree Jagannath Mahaprabhu Rath Yatra Festival in the city from Tuesday.The festival will be held between June 20 and 28.

Shri Jagannath Rath Yathra will be taken out on June 20 with Rath Pooja at 10 am and followed by Pahandi at 4.30 pm.

The ritual of pulling the chariot from Ayodhya Nagar, Cidco N-7 will commence at 5.30 pm on the same day.

There will be daily Aarti at 8 am and 8 pm from June 21 to 28. Hera Panchami will be conducted on June 24. Bahuda Yatra will be taken out at 4.30 pm on June 28.

Shree Jagannath Religious and Charitable Trust of the city appealed to the devotees to participate in the programmes. For details, one may contact Trust President Kapil Dakua, Narendra Saho and Ashish Mishra.

Box

Minister Save, MLA Jaiswal to grace events

Cooperation, OBC Bahujan Welfare Minister Atul Save and MLA Pradeep Jaiswal will be the chief guests for Rath Yatra Festival to be held on June 20.

Box

Route of Rath Yatra

Shree Jagannath Religious and Charitable Trust said that the Rath Yatra after passing through the different areas including Jain Mandir Chowk, Baliram Patil High School, Omkar Gas Chowk, Tridevata Mandir, Sunny Hotel, Reliance Petrol Pump (Jalgaon Road), will culminate at Sai Corner (N-7 Cidco).