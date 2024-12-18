Shreeyash Engineering cadets shine with medals

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

NCC cadets from Shreeyash College of Engineering and Technology excelled at the ten-day Combined Training Camp organized by the 50 Maharashtra Battalion at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU).

The cadets delivered outstanding performances during the camp, securing two gold medals in the categories of 'Camp Senior' and 'Best Cadet' on Wednesday. Jagdish Ghuge won the Gold Medal for ‘Camp Senior’ for his exceptional leadership, standing out among 379 cadets. Vaishnavi Pimple secured another gold medal as the ‘Best Cadet’ for her stellar performance throughout the camp. Rohini Salunke earned a silver medal in the 400-meter running competition.

Additionally, eight cadets including Jagdish Ghuge, Hemant Pawar, Bhagwat Pawar, Subhash Taru, Rohit Rathod, Pawan Chavan, Rohit Nimbalkar and Shivnath Bolkar, claimed the first position in the tug-of-war competition. Colonel B.P.S. Thakur, Commanding Officer of the 50 Maharashtra Battalion, and Colonel Kirti Mundle presented the medals. Subedar Shrikrishna Chavan, Hawaldar Anil Munde, Hawaldar Jitendra Singh, and staff officer Santosh Gawli were also present. Lieutenant Brijbhushan Shukla, the unit’s ANO officer, praised the cadets for their rigorous training. The Shreeyash Pratishthan leadership, chairman of Shreeyash Pratishthan, Er. Basavaraj Mangrule, trustee Aishwarya Mangrule, joint secretary Advait Mangrule, chief executive officer Colonel Joy Daniel, principal Dr B.M. Patil, dean Academics Dr P.M. Ardhapurkar, central TPC head Prof. Anil Palve along with all department heads and staff, congratulated the cadets for their remarkable achievements.