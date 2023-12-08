Shreya Ghoshal to grace Ellora-Ajanta Festival!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The district administration and the department of tourism held a joint meeting to discuss and plan the conduct of the Ellora-Ajanta Festival 2024 on Thursday. The primary level discussion to hold the festival between February 2 and 4 include bringing of popular and outstanding artistes including the famous singer Shreya Ghoshal.

The festival was held after a gap of long years at Sunehri Mahal in February 2023. It also included a special programme Purvarang for local artistes.

Meanwhile, the efforts are underway by the administration to conduct the festival before implementation of the code of conduct for Lok Sabha election. However, it is learnt that few administrative transfers are likely to take place in January. Henceforth, it is feared that the festival would be held, postponed or cancelled due to absence of administrative leadership.