‘Shri Guruji’ award to Kshama Metre

Aurangabad: The 'Shri Guruji Award' given on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) second Sarsanghchalak Golwalkar Guruji was announced on Saturday. This year, the award has been announced to Padmashri Kshama Metre of Himachal Pradesh working for women empowerment and Kheda District Cooperative Milk Producers Society of Anand, Gujarat for environment protection, said RSS Jankalyan Samiti prant adhyaksh Dr Ravindra Satalkar in a press conference on Saturday. The award ceremony will be held at the Vande Mataram Hall on Thursday at 5.30 pm. Chaitanya Deglurkar Maharaj, Indumati Katdare, vice chancellor of Punarutthan University, Ahmedabad and social activist Rekha Rathi will be present.