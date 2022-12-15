Shunting of electric engine from Manmad to Aurangabad soon

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad: The railway administration has geared up to undertake testing of an electric engine between Manmad (Ankai) and Aurangabad by December-end.

It may be noted that the electrification work is nearing completion. Henceforth the railways alerted the residents staying in localities near the tracks and the vehicle owners passing through the gates as per the old plan. The electric current was to be passed in the wires on December 15 so as to operate the electric engine between Rotegaon and Aurangabad. However, the Devgiri Express train engine (proceeding to Mumbai) stuck in the overhead electric wire on December 12 changed the scenario. The train was halted for two hours at 12.30 am. The incident has affected the electrification works of length 1-2 km. Now, the overhead electric wire network will be erected again and it would take at least a week. After its completion, the testing of the engine will be undertaken, said railway authorities.

The electrification of Manmad (Ankai) to Parbhani is underway and the target is to complete it by July 2023. The work from Manmad to Aurangabad is in the last phase. Later on, the work will be extended till Jalna in the next couple of months, said the railway officials.

As reported earlier, the testing of the electric engine has been done successfully between Manmad (Ankai) and Rotegaon on March 26 in presence of the railway safety commissioner.