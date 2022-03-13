Shweta gets Ph D in Business Admin

Aurangabad, March 13:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University conferred Ph D on Shweta Choudhary in Business Administration.

She submitted her thesis titled ‘An Empirical Study of Human Resource Management and Effectiveness as a Business Partner in Manufacturing and BFSI Sector in Maharashtra’ under the guidance of Dr Farha Ghauri, research guide and professor, Department of Commerce, Bamu.