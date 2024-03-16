Siddhachakra Mahamandal Vidhan from March 17

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Shri 1008 Chandraprabhu Khandelwal Digambar Jain Temple in N-11 TV Centre, a Siddhachakra Mahamandal Vidhan has been organised between March 17 to 24, on the occasion of Ashtanika Parva.

Ceremonies including abhishek, siddhachakra, mahamandal puja, vidhan and aarti will be held on the occasion. The Hudco Jain community will provide puja material for the programme. Temple trust president Kailash Kasliwal and others have appealed to be present for the programme.