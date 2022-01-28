Siddhesh Jadhav honored with 'Prime Minister Banner'

Aurangabad, Jan 28:

Siddhesh Jadhav, a cadet senior under officer of the 51st Maharashtra Battalion NCC Division of Deogiri College, participated in the Maharashtra NCC team at the NCC Rally 2022. The state team bagged the Prime Minister's Banner at the rally. Siddhesh has the honor of accepting this flag. Siddhesh accepted the flag at the hands of PM Modi. Defense minister Rajnath Singh along with Chiefs of Army, Air Force and Navy were present on the occasion. The camp started two months to get selected in this team. The camp was attended by NCC cadets from across the state. Three cadets were selected for the state team from the Aurangabad NCC division of nine districts. This included Siddhesh. He joined the NCC in the 11th standard in Deogiri College. After 12th, he got admission in the first year of B.Sc in the same college. He has achieved this success while in his third year of NCC. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Sports minister Sunil Kedar, MLC Satish Chavan, principal Dr Ashok Tejankar, NCC officer Capt Dr Parashuram Bachewad, deputy principal, professors and students of the college have congratulated him for his achievement.