Sillod Mahotsav to be inaugurated today

Aurangabad: The organizers have completed the preparations for the state-level Krushi Mahotsav (agriculture exhibition) 'Sillod Mahotsav 2023' being organised on the ground of the National hospital at Maharana Pratap Chowk in Sillod between January 1 to 5. State agriculture minister Abdul Sattar reviewed the preparations on Saturday.

The Krushi Mahotsav will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and in the presence of deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday at 2 pm. As such a grand mahotsav is being held in Sillod for the first time, there is an atmosphere of excitement in the tehsil and adjoining areas. Beautification works have been done everywhere in the city and attractive electric lighting arrangements have been done on houses, government buildings and road dividers.

Under Sillod mahotsav, various sports competitions will be held on the municipal council ground and Johar school ground. On Saturday evening, there will be a programme by famous musicians Ajay-Atul. Also programmes of artists from Fu Bai Fu, Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra, Comedian Sunil Grover, Sabri Brothers, Chala Hawa Yeu Dya, Kirtan by Indorikar Maharaj, All India Mushaira, Qawwali by Chand Qadri and Chhoti Tamanna will be organised in the Mahotsav in next few days. Singers Avdhut Gupte, Adarsh Shinde, Vaishali Samant, actress Sonali Kulkarni and Madhuri Pawar will be present at the events. Organisers district vice president Abdul Sameer, Devidas Lokhande, Keshavrao Taide, Arjun Gadhe, Director of National spinning mill Abdul Amer and Rajendra Thombre have appealed to take advantage of this exhibition.