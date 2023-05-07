Sillod murder mystery revealed

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A youth was found murdered in a canal in Sillod tehsil. The police have revealed the mystery of murder and arrested two persons.

Police said, deceased Santosh Jadusingh Bamnawat and his friends had gone to Hotel Samar on Jalgaon Road on Friday night to celebrate Santosh’s birthday. Santosh and his friends had a quarrel with the hotel owner Sanket Anil Jadhav and cook Gajanan Yadavrao Danke over the food quality and bill. His friends later went home but Santosh remained there for paying the bill. He again had an argument with Jadhav and Danke. They were annoyed with Santosh and asked him that they will leave him to his home. They took him on their motorcycle. The went near Hotel Garva and stabbed Santosh and then threw him in the nearby canal on Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - Jalgaon Road. Jadhav then went to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Danke to Phulambri.

The police first had suspicion on his friend, but later came to know that Jadhav and Danke had a quarrel with Santosh and they killed him. Hence, the police arrested both of them on Saturday and during interrogation, they confessed of the murder.

Both the accused were presented before the court at Sillod and they have been remanded in the police custody till May 9.