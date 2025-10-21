Silver coin giveaway sparks stir at Bidkin police station

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Diwali celebrations took an unusual turn at Bidkin Police Station, about 20 km from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city, when in-charge Nilesh Shelke handed out silver coins to all his staff as Diwali greetings.

The gesture, intended as a festive treat, has raised questions about the source of the coins and the funds used, putting Shelke under scrutiny. A photo of the distribution went viral, intensifying discussions within the police force. While many colleagues joked, “Did you get the coin?”, authorities are taking the matter seriously. The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police Commissioner has ordered a formal investigation to clarify the source of the coins and resolve concerns. The inquiry is expected to uncover the full details behind this festive giveaway.