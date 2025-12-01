Silver crosses Rs 2 lakh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In the last month of the year, silver prices have finally crossed the Rs 2 lakh mark, setting a new record.

By Friday evening, silver was priced at over Rs 2.01 lakhs per kg in the Sarafa market, up from over Rs 1.95 lakhs on Thursday. Gold prices also rose by Rs 4,400, selling at over Rs 1.33 lakh per 10 grams. Rajendra Mandlik of the Sarafa Association said if the trend continues, silver prices may set another record soon.