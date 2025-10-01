Silver ornaments worth Rs 1.59 lakh looted from Jewellery shop

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sept 25 Silver ornaments and utensils worth over Rs 1.59 lakhs, along with polished jewellery, were stolen from Jewellery shop at MHADA Colony, Teesgaon.

According to the complaint, shop owner Krishna Gadkar (49, MHADA Colony, Teesgaon), had closed his shop around 7.30 pm on September 24 as his wife was unwell and needed medical treatment. After returning home, he had dinner and went to sleep. When Gadkar went to open his shop the next afternoon at about 1.30 pm, he found the shutter lock broken. On checking inside, he saw that the boxes of chains, morni sets, and ladies’ rings were scattered and valuables were missing. The Waluj MIDC police have registered a case against unknown accused.