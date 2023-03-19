Sindhi Day also to be celebrated on March 23

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sindhi community is gearing up to celebrate Bhagwan Jhulelal Jayanti and Sindhi Day on March 23 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The event is being organized by Jhulelal Seva Samiti, with various activities already underway, including a cleanliness campaign and a health check-up camp.

The celebration will feature a procession in the evening, with the highlight being the tableaux depicting the birth of Bhagwan Jhulelal. The Prabhatferi will begin from Sant Kanvarram Dham in Sindhi Colony, with a Panchamrit abhishek and aarti offered to the deity. A vehicle rally will also take place at 11 am, followed by the procession at 5 pm, where a community aarti will be performed to the silver idol of Bhagwan at Varundev Jalashram in Shahganj.

To make the celebration more special this year, the Sindhi Samaj and Julelal Seva Samiti have brought 1200 brass idols of Lord Julelal from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh. These idols, weighing about 450 grams and measuring 7 inches, will be distributed to 700 Sindhi families.

In addition, a health screening camp was conducted in Sindhi Colony, with free thalassemia check-up, dermatology check-up, dental check-up, and pediatric check-up. Over 500 people were screened during the four-hour event, including school students and senior citizens.

The celebration has been organized under the guidance of Sindhi Samaj president Kishanchand Tanwani, with the support of other office bearers and members, including Chiranjeevlal Bajaj, secretary Kalyandas Matra, Bharat Nihalani, Seva committee president Raju Tanwani, Raju Paraswani, Anand Dayalani, and Akash Ahuja. The organizers are working hard to ensure the success of all the activities planned for the occasion.