Single inmates of local zoo to find partners soon

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 8:

The deputy commissioner (zoo) of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation Rahul Suryawanshi today said that the zoo in Ahmedabad has agreed to give its surplus wildlife animals - Emu, Porcupine, Fox and Hyena - to Siddharth Garden Zoo. “The process of bringing these new inmates, however, will start after seeking official permission from Central Zoo Authority (CZA),” said Suryawanshi.

The zoo is a centre of attraction for the kids and every year lakhs of people visit the destination. Presently, the zoo is home to 376 wildlife animals of different species. It includes 12 tigers (white and yellow colours), leopards, deers, blackbucks, nilgais, peacocks, monkeys, crocodiles etc. Under the guidance of the CZA, the AMC takes care of all the zoo inmates and conducts their regular health checkups. For the past few years, the civic body is trying to increase the strength of inmates in the zoo. Earlier, the Bear, Jackal and Wolf were brought to the local zoo but were compelled to return due to parameters of CZA. It may be noted that Emu, Porcupine, Fox and Hyena are single animals. Hence the AMC is trying to arrange pair for them.

Suryawanshi added,” The correspondence with important zoos of the country was underway. We have also received positive responses from many including Ahmedabad Zoo in this regard. The process of bringing them into our zoo will start soon after completing due to formalities.”