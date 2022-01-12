SIO demands action against Bulli Bai App owners

Aurangabad, Jan 12:

The State unit of Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO) demanded stern action against the owners of ‘Bulli Bai App’ to try to auction Muslim women’s bodies.

In a letter written to the Chief Justice of India by over 4,000 individuals, survivors, members of civil society, lawyers association, SIO, social and voluntary organisations, stated that at a time, there is a growing hatred and incitement for Hindu youth to engage in violence against the Muslim community in India, there is a special responsibility on the judiciary to show zero tolerance to hate and especially to crack down on this kind of organised intimidation, silencing and insult of vocal Muslim Women.

They drew the attention of the CJI to the making of a controversial application through which attempt to sell Muslim women’s bodies in complete violation of their privacy, bodily autonomy and dignity.