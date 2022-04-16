Sir Sayyed College celebrates Dr Ambedkar Jayanti

Aurangabad, April 16:

Sir Sayyed College of Arts, Commerce and Science celebrated the Jayanti of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on Thursday. The Internal Quality Assurance Cell organized a lecture on ‘Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar: A Supreme Nationalist’ by Dr Shankar Gavali, assistant professor, Milind College of Arts, Aurangabad.

Dr Gavali highlighted the contribution of Dr Ambedkar in nation building and framing of the constitution of India. He pointed out the role of Dr Ambedkar in various fields and emphasized that he was a true patriot. He further informed that Dr Ambedkar set up Milind College in Aurangabad and proved instrumental in providing education to the downtrodden sections of the society.

President of Rehbar Educational, Cultural and Welfare Society Dr Shamama Parveen lauded the efforts of the college in organizing such programmes. Principal Dr Shaikh Kabeer Ahmed and vice-principal Dr Shaikh Mohammed Azhar, Dr Shaikh Suhel and prof Mohammed Ahmeduddin were present.