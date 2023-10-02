Sir Sayyed College Students shine in Speech Competition*

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a remarkable display of eloquence and reverence, students from Sir Sayyed Junior College secured top places in the a speech competition organised at Maulana Azad College Campus on "Our Elders Our Pride," jointly by the Indian Psychiatric Society, Rahat Hospital and Maulana Azad College, recently. Misbah Khan a class XII Science student from Sir Sayyed College, bagged first prize which comprises a trophy and a certificate.

Arhan Ullah Khan of class XI Science of the college obtained the third prize. Dr Shamama Parveen, the chairperson of the college’s education society and others congratulated the students on their success.