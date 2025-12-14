Sister dies in accident on Samruddhi expressway while transporting brother’s body

Lokmat News Network

Vaijapur:

A woman travelling to her native place in Uttar Pradesh with her brother’s body lost her life in a tragic accident when a speeding ambulance rammed a truck from behind on the Samruddhi Expressway. The accident occurred around 1 am on Friday night in the Jambargaon area. The deceased has been identified as Savitridevi Bhagwati Prasad Yadav (49), a resident of Mumbai. Her husband sustained serious injuries.

The Yadav family, originally from Uttar Pradesh, is currently residing in Mumbai. Savitridevi’s brother, Lalji Yadav (65), had died of a heart attack. His body was being transported from Mumbai to their native village in Uttar Pradesh in an ambulance. Five people including four family members and the driver were travelling in the ambulance.

At around 1 am, the speeding ambulance (registration number BD 03 T 9725) collided forcefully with the rear of a truck on the Samruddhi Expressway in the Jambargaon area. Savitridevi, who was travelling in the ambulance, died on the spot, while her husband, Bhagwati Prasad Yadav, was seriously injured. The other three occupants sustained minor injuries.

Based on a complaint filed by Sandipkumar Bhagwati Prasad Yadav, Vaijapur police registered a case against the ambulance driver on Saturday.