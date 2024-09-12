Sit-in agitaion in GMCH demanding arrest of killers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 25-year-old man Rajesh Vijay Kapse (Vijaynagar) was brutally murdered near Pandhri Pimpalgaon along with Dhule-Solapur Highway recently. His family members and friends staged a sit-in agitation at GMCH on Wednesday demanding the arrest of the killer of Rajesh Kapse.

According to the details, Rajesh Kapse was doing painting work. He left the home at 4 pm on September 8 by telling his wife that he was going to Jhalta Phata for work. He did not return home. A complaint of his missing was lodged with Pundliknagar Police Station on September 10. After two hours after lodging the complaint, his body was found behind a hotel at Pandhri Pimpalgaon.

Assurance given to arrest killers

Family members staged a sit-in agitaiton in front of the Post-Mortem Department of GMCH. They refused to accept the body unless the killers were arrested. Rajendra Janjal of Shiv Sena and Vijay Wahul rushed to GMCH.

Assistant police inspector Pratap Navghare along with personnel of Pundliknagar Police Statio assured the family members of arresting the accused soon. On this assurance, the family members took the body into their possession.