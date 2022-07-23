Six bikes stolen from various parts of the city

Aurangabad, July 23:

Reports of theft of six two-wheelers from different parts of the city have been registered in the respective police stations. Thieves stole five of these two-wheelers from the front of the house, and one from the market.

Two wheeler (MH-20-EZ-4948) belonging to Suraj Jeevansingh Suryavanshi (20, N-11, Sudarshannagar, Hudco) was stolen from his house between July 12. A case was registered in the Cidco police in this regard. Two wheeler (MH-20-BR-2751) belonging to Rajkumar Manmohan Malani (43, Rajabazar) was stolen from in front of his house between July 21-22. The incident was reported in the City Chowk police station.

Motorcycle (MH-20-CH-2709) belonging to Sunil Bhagwanrao Bansod (52, Shalimar Wing, Emerald City, Garkheda) was stolen on July 21. The two wheeler (MH-25-AN-2298) belonging to Ram Bhagwan Mundhe (24, Bambatnagar) was stolen on July 14 from in front of his house. A case has been registered in Pundaliknagar police station against the unknown thief.

The two-wheeler (MH-20-FM-3079) belonging to Anil Manohar Sasane (42, Shahbazar) was stolen between July 19 while it was parked in front of the house. A case was registered in Jinsi police station in this regard. Madhav Anil Shewale (21, resident of Rajnagar) motorcycle (MH-20-EV-1596) was stolen from in front of a shop in Zenda Chowk on July 16 around 10 am. A case was registered in Mukundwadi police station.