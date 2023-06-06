Six days, eight lakh devotees took the benefit of Mahaprasad

Last day of Shiv Mahapuran Katha today, Katha to be held from 8 am to 11 am

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Eight lakh devotees from the state and outside the state took advantage of the Mahaprasad during the Shiv Mahapuran Katha in the last six days. Despite massive quantities of food being prepared, no food is being wasted. Devotees are washing the plates themselves.

Shiv Mahapuran is going on at the Balaji Sansthan ground in Jadhavwadi in front of APMC. Lakhs of devotees gather every day to listen to the katha. Meals have been arranged for the devotees who have come from far away states. A thousand volunteers are arranging food for the devotees. Over eight lakh devotees took Mahaprasad here in the last six days. Special machines have been brought to make rotis. Over 1.5 lakh rotis are being prepared in a day with 3 to 4 tons of rice being cooked daily and 70 quintal of Sheera prepared on Tuesday. The food is neither wasted nor left over. A team of 50 Rajasthani chefs and their 500 colleagues are staying here for the past 7 days. Organizers said that Wednesday is the last day and two lakh people will eat the Mahaprasad.

100 taps installed at the venue

Devotees are washing their own plates showing discipline. For this, 100 taps have been installed temporarily at the venue.

Three lakh water bottles per day

Lakhs of devotees are coming to the katha every day. Free water has been arranged for them by people. Hundreds of people are distributing water bottles, khichdi, chikki, buttermilk and lassi. Three lakh water bottles were distributed on Tuesday.

Today is the last day

Wednesday is the 7th and last day of Shiv Mahapuran. The katha will be held between 8 am and 11 am.