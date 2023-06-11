Six deputy city chiefs of Sena (UBT) join Shinde Sena

Internal politics, move out during the Shivgarjana Sampark Abhiyan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), on the occasion of the 38th anniversary of its establishment, has initiated the Shivgarjana Sampark Abhiyan in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. However, during this campaign, six deputy-city chiefs and other office-bearers of the West assembly constituency bid farewell to the party. It is believed that these officials joined Shinde Sena due to their dissatisfaction with internal factionalism within Shiv Sena.

The Shivagarjana Sampark Abhiyan aims to establish contact with the branch offices and leaders in both urban and rural areas. Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve, has been leading this campaign in various villages. Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire, along with district chief Kishanchand Tanwani, commenced the campaign on June 1 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Their campaign is scheduled to continue until July 15. The participation of Sena women's front office bearers in this contact campaign has been notable.

However, amidst the campaign, internal factionalism within the party has been a recurring issue. Independent supporters of leaders such as Danve, Khaire, and Tanwani have been causing divisions within Sena. As a result, six out of ten deputy-city chiefs in the west assembly constituency have chosen to leave the party and join Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction. In the presence of MLA Sanjay Shirsat, local workers also joined the Sena.