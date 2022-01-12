Six flights fly daily to and fro from Aurangabad

City connected to Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad

Aurangabad, Jan 12:

Trains are available from Aurangabad to Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad. Apart from railways, the city also has air connectivity with Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad. The first corona outbreak had hit the airline industry. But after the second wave, the airlines resumed operations. Currently, Aurangabad is connected to Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad by Air India and IndiGo.

IndiGo launched Delhi-Aurangabad-Delhi flight in the morning from December 1. This makes it possible to travel to and from Delhi in one day. Besides, connecting flights from Delhi to Patna, Jaipur, Dehradun, Srinagar has made it possible to go to other cities. The third wave of corona is affecting the airlines to some extent. The airlines and the aviation authority are trying to keep the airline running smoothly in this situation. Meanwhile, flights to Bangalore and Ahmedabad are still awaited. Both services are expected to be launched soon.

Timing of flights arriving at the airport:

Flight Arrival time

- Indigo Delhi-Aurangabad - 7.15 am

- Air India Delhi-Aurangabad- 4.45 pm.

- Indigo Hyderabad-Aurangabad- 5.05 pm.

-Indigo Mumbai-Aurangabad - 6.30 pm.

- Indigo Delhi-Aurangabad - 6.55 pm.

- Air India Mumbai - Aurangabad - 7.35 pm.

Time of flight from the airport

Flight Departure time

- Indigo Aurangabad - Delhi - 7.45 am

-Air India Aurangabad- Delhi- 5.20 pm.

- Indigo Aurangabad-Hyderabad- 5.25 pm.

-Indigo Aurangabad-Mumbai- 7.00 pm

- Indigo Aurangabad-Delhi - 7.30 pm.

- Air India Aurangabad-Mumbai- 8.20 pm.