Six hoteliers get RI, fine

Aurangabad

Session Judge S K Kulkarni on Monday sentenced one year rigorous imprisonment and Rs 60,000 fine to six owners of a hotel, who severely beat six persons who went to have tea at another hotel and not in their hotel. The accused have been identified as Krushna Parkhe, Ramdas Parkhe, Vikram Parkhe, Kailas Parkhe, Arun Parkhe and Sitaram Parkhe (all residents of Farshi Phata, Sillod).

According to the complaint lodged by Bhaskar Sarode (55), he and his associates Dilip Ingle, Keruba Sarode, Dnyaneshwar Sarode, Vijay Sarode, Dilip Sarode and Tukaram Sarode were going in the jeep from Aurangabad to their village in Vasai in Sillod tehsil on September 29, 2013. They stopped their jeep in front of Shiv Shakti Hotel but went in another hotel to have tea. The owners upset over it severely beat the passengers. A case was registered with Vadod Bazar police station.

PSI Sandeep Jadhav and Kalpana Baravkar submitted the chargesheet in the court. Assistant public prosecutor Ajit Ankush examined 10 witnesses.