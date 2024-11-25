Six missing, search efforts rising

A city on alert as seven individuals vanish in two days, concern and a citywide search.

In the past 48 hours, seven people have been reported missing from various areas of city including five females and two male, with one of them Vaishnavi Amol Bhalerao (19, Bajajnagar), Vaishali Bhimrao Misal (35, Ranjangaon Shenpunji), Bashirabi Minaj Sheikh (65, Mukundwadi) (found), Asma Inus Sheikh (29, Jawaharnagar), Nadeem Ali Hasan Ali Syed (30, Budhiline), Sanjay Mahadu Gaikwad (50, Harsul) and Vaishnavi Ramesh Wavadane (25, Shenpunji Ranjangaon). Authorities have urged citizens to share any information that could assist in tracing these individuals.