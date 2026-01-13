Six-month pregnant woman found dead in Wadgaon Kolhati;

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A 27-year-old married woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her residence in Wadgaon Kolhati on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Pallavi Madan Jagtap (27), who was six months pregnant.

According to police, Pallavi was found hanging from a ceiling fan with the help of a sari at around 8 am on Tuesday. She was immediately rushed in an unconscious condition to the casualty department of GMCH by Parameshwar Ghopte and Krishnalal Thombre. After examination, doctors declared her dead at around 10.30 am.

Following the incident, the deceased’s relatives approached the MIDC Waluj police station and expressed suspicion that the death was not a suicide but involved foul play. Taking note of the complaint, police said the exact cause of death would be confirmed only after the post-mortem report is received.

An accidental death case has been registered at the police station and further investigation is underway. Police stated that appropriate action will be taken based on the post-mortem findings. The deceased is survived by a five-year-old daughter.