Six Pulsar gang members externed from district

Aurangabad, April 25:

Six members of the Pulsar gang creating havoc by robbing the people in Paithan tehsil have been externed from Aurangabad district for a year. The Paithan police had submitted a proposal for their expulsion to the authority established under the Maharashtra Police Act for externing the criminals due to their increased criminal activities. The Authority, after a hearing, issued the order for their expulsion.

Pulsar gang members used to rob people on the Aurangabad - Paithan Highway and people were in panic due to their increased criminal activities. Paithan police arrested the gang members, a year back. They included Nitin Gulab Ghate, Arvind Rohidas Gaikwad, Vikas Kailas Gude (all residents of Narala in Paithan City), and Namdev Dnyaneshwar Bedare, Siddharth Uttam Sadavarte, and Krishna Dhondiram Gorde (all residents of Varudi). All these six gang members have been externed, informed PI Kishor Pawar.