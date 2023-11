Sk Farooq bereaved

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Durreshehwar Begum Shaikh Masood Ahmed (Wahegaonwale) died of a brief illness on Friday evening.Her Namaz-e-Janaza was performed at Peer Gaib Sahab Dargah Mosque and laid to rest at the adjacent Kabrastan.

She was 88 and leaves two sons including former ITI instructor Shaikh Farooq Ahmed and two daughters and extended family.