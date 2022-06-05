Sk Siraj passes away
Shaikh Siraj Shaikh Hyder, a resident of Chelipura (Murgi Nullah), died of a brief illness, on Sunday early morning. He was 87.
He is survived by one daughter, eight sons and an extended family. His Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at Jama Masjid after Namaz-e-Zuhar, while the burial took place at the graveyard adjacent to the mosque in the afternoon.