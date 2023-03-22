Skills-based education need of hour: Hari Narke

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Skills-based education is the need of the hour. Education brings transformation in society. The education system should be restructured,” said Hari Narke, veteran thinker.

He was speaking in a lecture organised on ‘Today’s Education System’ in memory of Dr Gangadharrao Pathrikar in Einstein Hall of MGM Univeristy campus on Wednesday. Hari Narke said that making opportunities is the responsibility of the education system.

“India has a diverse culture and is a prosperous country. The restructuring of the education system is needed. Education that teaches to respect the man as man is real education,” he said. He said that one should move ahead clearing hurdles in education.

University chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, vice-chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, Principal Dr Prapti Deshmukh, Dwarkabhau Pathrikar and others were present.