Skin rashes, fear of Monkeypox?

Aurangabad, July 30:

The state health machinery is on a alert due to the possible advent of Monkeypox pandemic. The major symptom of this disease is the rashes on the skin. But, there are several other diseases, which also have rashes. Hence, people should not be afraid due to the rashes but should not neglect the medical advice, appealed the experts.

District civil surgeon Dr Dayanand Motipawale said that people should not be afraid due to the rashes. There are other diseases in which rashes are normal. However, they should not neglect to approach the doctors and take the medical advice.

Symptoms

- fever

- lymphadenopathy or swelling of the lymph nodes

- Headache, back pain, myalgia (muscle aches)

- Shivering, perspiration

- bad throat and cough

- Rashes on body

How it is spread?

Monkeypox can spread through direct physical contact, through clothes of affected person, bite by infected animal.

Precautions

The affected person should be immediately isolated in a separate room. Wear cloths that can cover all the rashes on the body, No contact with the cloths, bedding of the patient, cleaning of hands, persons in contact should see that whether they have the similar symptoms and keep a record for 21 days. The persons in contact with patient should not donate blood. Children in contact in the patients should not be sent to schools.

PCR tests

Monkeypox can be detectted through PCR tests and sequencing in the laboratories. The blood samples, liquid from the rashes and urine samples are taken for the tests. The samples are sent to the National Institute of Virology at Pune.