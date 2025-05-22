Slogans supporting Pakistan spark panic at Chikalthana Factory;

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A disturbing case of suspected anti-national slogans has emerged at Exide Industries Ltd., located in the Chikalthana MIDC area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. This has led to the swift arrest of a trainee worker and the launch of a parallel investigation by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) along with central intelligence agencies.

The accused, Sheikh Umar (22), a resident of Ayesha Park, Naregaon, was apprehended by MIDC Cidco Police from his home on Wednesday night. Umar had joined the company just three months ago through the Yuva Shakti Foundation, Pune.

Controversial slogan found on factory floor

Workers in the assembly department discovered an inflammatory phrase written in English using saffron paint near Machine No. 952 during the night shift on May 19. The staff immediately informed the company’s security officer and recorded video evidence. On May 20, company officials questioned employees from the previous shift. Several co-workers identified Umar as acting suspiciously near the machine. Upon inquiry, he reportedly confessed to writing the slogan.

Swift arrest and police custody until May 25

Following a formal complaint by the company, Police Inspector Gajanan Kalyankar led a prompt investigation. Umar was arrested around midnight and produced before a magistrate. He has been remanded in police custody until May 25 for further interrogation.

Key questions under investigation

A joint probe involving local police, ATS, and central agencies is focusing on multiple angles, including:

• The intent behind the message

• Whether the act was influenced by any external ideology or group

• Possible links to radical organizations or individuals

• Potential larger attempts to disrupt peace in the industrial region

Cyber experts are currently analyzing Umar’s mobile phone, emails, and social media accounts to uncover any affiliations.

Seizures and digital evidence

During a search at Umar’s residence, investigators seized:

• Two active SIM cards and empty SIM packaging

• An ATM card and a bank passbook

• A mobile phone containing multiple email accounts, now under forensic examination

Background of the accused and Naregaon’s security concerns

Umar is a final-year B.Com student from a middle-class family. His father works in a private firm, while his mother is a homemaker. Naregaon, his hometown, has previously been under national security scrutiny. In a past joint operation, agencies uncovered a training center run by a banned organization in the area. Given this history, security agencies are thoroughly investigating any possible connections and are treating the case with utmost seriousness.