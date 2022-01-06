Slow internet, call drops become frequent in the city

Users facing difficulties in online transactions

Aurangabad, Jan 6:

The digital services throughout the city have been hampered in the past few days. Shops, citizens and students are suffering due to lack of network and slow internet. Users are not able to take advantage of digital services.

The use of the internet skyrocketed during the lockdown. Work from home and online education have made the internet an integral part of life. Hence it became compulsory for the citizens to get an internet connection. The broadband and fiber internet connection grew two fold in the city. Similarly, there was a significant rise in the internet users on mobile phones. However, from the past one and a half years, the citizens are facing various network issues.

Frequent call drops, slow internet connections and no network are causing a lot of difficulties to the users. Likewise, the use of online payment apps has risen since people avoid using cash and in fear of corona. The online payment also requires a good internet connection to complete the transaction in time. But with slow internet and no network issues prevailing in several areas, the users face problems in completing the payments.

Similar issues are being faced by BSNL customers and also by private telecom company users. When quizzed, an official of a private telecom company said that the use of the internet has increased since lockdown. But the current infrastructure of the telecom companies is proving insufficient. Hence many users are facing these issues. The companies are planning to increase the number of towers to resolve the issue. However, there is a delay in securing necessary permissions from the municipal corporation and other authorities.