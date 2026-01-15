Slow start, busy finish at Bhavaninagar polling

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Polling at Bhavaninagar, Prabhag 16, booths 14 and 16 saw slow voter turnout from the morning until around 3.30 pm. However, after 4 pm, a noticeable increase in voters led to crowded conditions at both booths by the end of polling.

Observing the growing crowd, police personnel at the polling centres closed the gates at 5.30 pm, ensuring that only those already inside were allowed to cast their votes. Voting continued smoothly for all inside the premises.

Voter turnout surges at Bhavaninagar polling booths 14 and 16, Prabhag 16, after 5 pm, with people waiting in queues inside the main gate to cast their votes.