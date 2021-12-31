Smart Bus to terminate agreement with MSRTC

Aurangabad, Dec 31:

Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) purchased 100 buses amounting Rs 37 crores under the Smart City scheme. An agreement was done with Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to run the city bus service through these buses as AMC had no trained manpower for the purpose.

Now, AMC administrator and Smart City CEO Astik Kumar Pande has indicated that the city bus service will be run independently and the agreement with MSRTC will be terminated. MSRTC employees are on the strike for the past many days due to which the city bus service has also been hampered. The residents have to face severe inconvenience as the buses are not operated on the city roads.

Pandey mentioned that AMC and Smart City machinery are thinking to run the city bus service independently from 2022 while planning is being made in this regard, he said.