Smart buses on new route from today

Aurangabad, June 30:

Five smart city buses will run on five new routes from Friday. These buses will ply on route no 7 - Aurangpura to Hindustan Awas, route no 8 - Aurangpura to Waluj, route no 10 - Aurangpura to Shivajinagar, route no 16 - Cidco to Maliwada and route no 43 - Central Bus Stand to Karmad. At present, 25 out of 100 buses are running in the city. The municipal corporation has appointed drivers and conductors on contractual basis for the bus service.