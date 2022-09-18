Smart city bus reduced to ashes

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 18:

The smart city bus taking seven passengers from Karmad and coming towards Cidco Bus Stand caught fire near Varud Phata on Sunday afternoon. The driver and the conductor tried to extinguish the fire with two fire extinguishing cylinders in the bus but in vain. Then, the Fire Brigade rushed to the spot and and brought the fire under control. However, the bus was reduced to ashes until then. Fortunately, all the passengers in the bus were taken out in time before the fire turn massive. Meanwhile, the officers of Tata Motors company will check the reasons for the outburst of fire.

Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Ltd purchased 100 buses for Rs 38 crores from Tata Motors in 2018 for the city bus service. Presently, 50 buses are being operated.

On Sunday, a bus (MH20 EL 1363) was coming from Karmad towards Cidco Bus Stand with seven passengers, driver Narayan Thote and conductor Amol Naval.

Near Varud Phata, the driver Thote heard a sound from the front tyres. Showing alertness, he immediately parked the bus along the road and informed about it to the Smart City maintenance department. The officers told him to shut down the engine and then start again. However, Thote saw smoke coming from the engine. Hence, the driver and the conductor safely took out the passengers from the bus.

Then the bus caught fire gradually. Both of them tried to extinguish the fire with the help of two fire-extinguishing cylinders in the bus but failed. The fire turned massive within no time.

Meanwhile, on receiving the information, the fire brigade rushed to the spot. Until then high flames and smoke were seen spreading in the sky. The Jawans brought the fire under control, but the bus was reduced to ashes.

Servicing of bus done

As per the Tata Motors criterion, the servicing of the buses is done on the regular basis. The servicing of this bus was done last month, said the head of the bus management department Ram Pavanikar.

Company officers will check

Smart City administration said that the officers of Tata Motors have been informed about the incident. The officers of the company will check the reasons for the fire soon.