Smart City issues notice to private agency of bus stops

Aurangabad:

Around 45,000 passengers traveled by the Smart City buses during the auto rickshaw strike. However, the passengers do not get any facilities at the bus stops. The contract for constructing the bus stops was awarded to a private company, Proactive. The company has not done any work as per the terms and conditions of the tender till date. Smart City issued a notice to the contractor to repair all bus stops within eight days.

The company was given the task of setting up 150 bus stops in the city. In the last four years, 114 bus stops have been set up by the company. The company gets all the money for the advertisements placed at the bus stop. The company pays Rs 2,700 per month to Smart City for one bus stop. However, many bus stops were constructed in violation of the terms and conditions of the tender. Taking cognizance, the Smart City administration issued a notice to the concerned contractor and ordered the bus stops to be repaired immediately.

Giving more information, smart city deputy CEO Saurabh Joshi said that the smart city has issued a notice to the concerned company to repair the bus stops. We have not come across any violation of the terms and conditions of the tender. Information will be taken in this regard. Action will definitely be taken if there is any inappropriate behavior.