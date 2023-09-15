Smart City Office gets ready for cabinet meeting

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The state’s cabinet meeting, which is being held in the city after seven years, is being conducted in the hi-tech office of the Smart City (near Aam Khas Maidan), on Saturday from 12 noon to 3.30 pm.

The Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) and District Administration took strenuous efforts and got the preparations completed on Friday evening.

With the inclusion of Aurangabad into Smart City Mission, the Smart City Office was set up in the city by spending Rs 5 crore in 2017-18. Earlier, there was Annabhau Sathe Students Hostel. Hence the building has been named as Anna Bhau Sathe Bhavan. It has a spacious hall with state-of-the-art facilities. Hence the CSMC and district administration insisted upon holding the cabinet meeting at the Smart City Office. The police administration also gave the consent reviewing the safety and security. Accordingly, for the last 8-10 days, the preparations were going on in full swing. They include construction of tar road; upgrading the facilities in the hall, colouring the periphery, maintaining the ambience and cleanliness works etc.

Features of Hall

The spacious hall is totally air-conditioned and has the seating capacity of 100 VVIPs. It has a wall-mounted giant size LED screen, modern seating arrangements and equipment based on advanced technology including sound system.

The host officials have made cabin-wise seating arrangements as well. Additional computer sets have been brought from CSMC. The seating arrangement in cabins has been made for the chief minister and two deputy chief ministers.

Independent Electricity Squad

Meanwhile, the MSEDCL has deployed an independent squad led by the executive engineer Premsingh Rajput. The squad will be on heels to ensure that there is no disruption in electric supply during the cabinet meeting tomorrow.

5-star food

The local 5-star hotel will be serving vegetable delicacies including paneer dishes to the all CM, DyCMs, ministers, secretaries, bureaucrats etc tomorrow afternoon. The hotel staff will serve the meals to the guests on the occasion. The delicacies also include Gulab Jamuns, said the sources.

Tin sheds for VVIP vehicles parking

The arrangement for the parking of VVIP vehicles has been arranged on Aam Khas Maidan. The boarding of the vehicle-staff and others accompanying the vehicles has been arranged on the open ground only. Meanwhile, the host has erected two big tin sheds. The CSMC has taken all care so that the staff do not face any inconvenience if there is rainfall tomorrow and remain safe under the sheds.