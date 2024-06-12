Smart electricity meters to be installed in city soon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Smart electricity meters will be installed in the city soon instead of prepaid. Modern electricity meters will be connected to consumers' mobile phones. The agencies which are given contracts to take meter readings will be removed. So, there will be no complaints about the readings,” said Rahul Gupta, joint managing director of Mahavitran, while addressing a press conference here on Wednesday.

It is being said that prepaid meters will be installed across the country by electric companies. Rahul Gupta said that Mahaveetran would install smart meters and an agency was hired for this purpose.

“Nearly 3.40 lakh meters will be installed in the city in two phases during the next 27 months. A total of 30,000 meters were brought in the first phase to install at the offices of electricity company, Government and semi-government Departments, quarters of Government and electricity employees,” he said.

The joint managing director of the power company the meters of general consumers would be replaced with smart meters in the second phase. He said that the smart meters would be connected to the consumer's mobile, so the details about electricity usage can be viewed on the mobile.

“Number of electricity units used per day and which electric equipment consuming how much electricity, will also be available through the new meters. The rainy season has begun recently. Citizens contact the control room to inform about power failure. However, the employees do not take the call nor talk properly with callers if a call is taken. The employees will be suspended immediately if the administration receives a complaint,” he added. Superintending Engineer Shantilal Choudhary, Premsingh Rajput and others were present at the briefing.