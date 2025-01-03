Smoke erupts from faulty bus at Central Bus station, major fire averted!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A potential fire disaster was narrowly averted at the central bus station when smoke began pouring from a faulty bus that had been parked for repairs. Quick action from staff using fire extinguishers prevented what could have been a devastating fire.

The incident unfolded on Friday afternoon when a Shivshahi bus (MH-09, EM-9202), which had arrived from Nashik, was found to have a malfunctioning air conditioning system and wiring. The bus was parked at the depot for repairs. Despite clear instructions not to use the faulty vehicle, the driver attempted to take it out for a scheduled trip to Nashik. As he drove the bus out of the depot, sparks ignited and smoke began to pour from the bus. Alert security guards and staff at the station acted swiftly, using fire extinguishers to control the situation before the fire could spread.

----------------------------------(BOX)-------------------------------------

Diesel pump nearby poses further risk

Adding to the danger, the ST Corporation’s diesel pump was located nearby, where buses are refuelled before departing. Had the fire spread, it could have caused significant damage, potentially endangering the lives of hundreds of passengers. There was also a risk that the sparks could have reignited while the bus was on its journey.

----------------------------------(BOX)-------------------------------------

Reckless driver faces consequences

The driver had been explicitly warned not to take the faulty bus and was offered a replacement vehicle. However, he insisted on using the defective bus, putting passengers and staff at risk. Due to his reckless actions, a charge sheet has been registered against the driver, and an inquiry is currently underway, as confirmed by Depot Manager Ajay Patil. This close call highlights the importance of following safety protocols to prevent such potentially disastrous incidents.