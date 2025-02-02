Social Justice Bhavan to be built in Bodh Gaya: Minister Shirsat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The Government will soon purchase 10 acres of land in Bodh Gaya and build a Social Justice Bhavan there. This will provide accommodation facilities for Buddhist followers and monks from the State visiting Bodh Gaya,” said Sanjay Shirsat, the Social Justice Minister and Guardian Minister.

Members of the Buddhist community of the city felicitated Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat and Other Backward Classes Welfare Minister Atul Save in a programme held on Sunday. He was speaking in this programme. Guardian Minister Shirsat said that he was just a rickshaw driver initially in his career.

“I spent days without food in this city because of poverty. Due to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's blessings and the support of all of you, I have money today, but I don't get time to have a meal in view of my busy schedule,” he said.

The minister said that he was a corporator for 10 years, an MLA for 20 years and became the Guardian Minister.

He said that as Guardian Minister, he wants to do many works for society. Minister Atul Save said the city's water problem would be solved soon.

“Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also held a meeting and ordered everyone to resolve this issue as soon as possible," he added. alindar Shelke, Mahendra Sonawane, Rahul Sonawane and Sachin Borde, welcomed both the ministers along with MLA Pradeep Jaiswal.