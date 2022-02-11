Social media friend dupes lady of Rs 1L

Aurangabad, Feb 11:

A social media friend bluffed a woman that he is the CEO of Coca-Cola company, he is coming to India from London and duped her of around Rs 1 lakh on the pretext of clearing 1.5 lakh British pounds at the airport.

Based on the complaint lodged by the woman, a case has been registered against fraudsters Kelvin Williams (London) and Nita Das (Delhi) with Harsul police station.

Complainant Zinobia Mohammad Farooq Patel (37, near Mohammad Masjid, Beri Baug, Harsul) met the fraudster Kelvin Williams on social media. He told her that he is a CEO of Coca-Cola Company and he is a resident of Laicester city in UK. They later shared messages on social media. On November 29, 2021, he send her the copy of the air ticket and told her that he is coming to India. Later, Kelvin and Das both called Jinobia that his 1.5 lakh British Pounds are not cleared in airport at New Delhi. He he need Indian currency to clear the amount. Hence, she sent Rs 55,000 on the bank account of Das. On December 1, 2021, Kelvin and Das again called her and told her that she might be legally booked in the case of clearing the foreign currency. Hence, she again sent Rs 42,800 on Das’s bank account.

Later, when Jinobia tried to contact both of them, they were out of reach. When realized that she has been taken for a ride, she lodged a cheating complaint of Rs 97,800 in Harsul police station. PI Amol Deokar is further investigating the case.