Social worker orders Nylon Manja online, gets doorstep delivery

Several online companies continue to defy ban orders

Aurangabad: Many people have lost their lives or been seriously injured by nylon manja. Taking cognizance, the High Court banned the direct sale of manja and also ordered to stop the online sales. Although nylon manja is not being sold in the market, the e-commerce companies continue to defy orders by selling nylon manja on their websites. The matter was brought to light by a social worker in the city.

A search for online nylon manja on the internet opens various websites. Ajay Dahifale, a social activist from Shivshankar Colony, placed an order for nylon manja on one of this website on December 7. His order arrived on December 10 from the delivery company. But Dahiphale had gone to the village. On December 13, he accepted the order and shot the entire video on his mobile phone. He then went to the cyber crime department and lodged a complaint against the concerned e-commerce company. In his complaint, he demanded that the e-commerce company should provide the information about how much nylon manja has been sold in the country till date.

Notice sent to the concerned company

As soon as the complaint was filed, the crime branch started taking information about the online companies and has sent a notice to the company management that sold Manja in the city.